DEAR READERS:
Due to unforeseen circumstances Saturday morning at the post office, the weekend edition of the Herald & News didn't get in the mail.
Those newspapers are scheduled to be mailed Monday.
Readers can access our e-Edition at heraldandnews.com or through our new Herald and News eEdition app on your smartphone or tablet.
We regret any inconvenience this might have caused.
Our apologies,
Gene Warnick
Editor
Herald & News
