We’ve put you, our readers, through a lot of changes the past six months.
From switching the size of our printed product from a broadsheet to the current “tall tab” format, to delivering our newspapers by mail and then by cutting the number of days that we print.
We know it has been hard.
As the English novelist/playwright/journalist Arnold Bennett once wrote: “Any change, even a change for the better, is always accompanied by drawbacks and discomforts.”
We’ve got another change for you, hopefully for the better. And hopefully the discomfort will be minimal.
On Tuesday, March 14, the Herald & News changed vendors for our e-Edition, from BLOX Digital to Tecnavia. This is happening across all the Adams Publishing Group properties and it was our turn. My former paper in Spokane, Wash., used Tecnavia and I think when you’ve become accustomed to it, you’ll be impressed.
Our new e-Edition offers options such as quickly printing an article (or the crossword puzzle), sharing it on social media or having it read to you. With one click, you can open any article on the e-Edition page on the left of your screen in a larger, easy-to-read format on the right side. That’s especially convenient for those whose eyesight is no longer what it was (mine included).
Plus, there will be an eight-page section available seven days a week of national news supplied by the Adams Publishing Group. That will supplement the five days of e-Editions we’re producing each week (Tuesday through Saturday) with local news from the Klamath Basin.
The only drawbacks we’ve encountered thus far are that you might need to change your bookmarks to the new e-Edition website — heraldandnews-or.newsmemory.com/ — and it’s possible you might need to change your password. You can do this by clicking on the words “Manage Your Subscription” near the top left of our homepage and then click on “Update Account.”
Another Tecnavia feature is a separate smartphone app for our e-Edition. You can find it in the Apple App Store or on Google Play by searching for “Herald and News eEdition.” The navigation offers the same functionality as the desktop version, including article view and access to previous editions. This app is only for the e-Edition however, and doesn’t replace our HeraldandNews.com app.
After you’ve changed your bookmark and figured out a new password (if necessary), let us know what you think.
Change is hard. But we think this, you’ll agree, is for the better.