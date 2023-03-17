Eagle Ridge snow day

Eagle Ridge student Brianna Bordeaux sits atop a snow throne during the school’s snow day field trip to Lake of the Woods.

 Courtesy of Emilie Benke, Eagle Ridge High School

Eagle Ridge High School has been putting its best foot forward, according to the board of directors and members of the teaching staff.

The charter school has been taking steps to improve the quality of the educational environment and increase enrollment to pre-pandemic levels.

