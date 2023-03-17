Eagle Ridge High School has been putting its best foot forward, according to the board of directors and members of the teaching staff.
The charter school has been taking steps to improve the quality of the educational environment and increase enrollment to pre-pandemic levels.
At the regular school board meeting Thursday, March 16, board members, administrative staff and teachers discussed some of the success stories that have come from recent events and projects.
Executive Director Kim Cappel spoke about the recently developed internship database program organized through Klamath Promise.
“Eagle Ridge High School is a part of the Klamath Basin Career Connection Initiative (KBCCI) which is a community-wide database that provides internships for all of our students and internship tracking,” Cappel said.
The database, which is provided by East Cascade Works — the workforce provider for the Klamath Basin area — creates a network for local businesses and high schools to share internship opportunities.
The database launched March 3.
Also during the meeting, the construction contract for an additional building on site was announced to have been awarded to Diversified Contractors, Inc.
In previous meetings, it was noted that students interested in careers in the field of construction will be able to participate in some aspects of erecting the new structure.
What will be offered in the new addition has not been made concrete yet as the board intends to involve the community in making those decisions.
As for enrollment, it was reported in the Eagle Ridge board meeting agenda in February that enrollment was down to 137 students. This leaves the school 18 students short of what is needed to make the budget.
Emilie Benke, dean of curriculum and instruction, spoke about some of the school’s efforts to increase enrollment.
“We sent a mailer last week to eighth-grade families,” Benke said, “and we’ve already had two calls for intakes.”
Benke also said that earlier this week, staff and five students recorded a radio announcement.
“That’ll start playing Monday,” Benke said.
As for student-based events, Benke reported that, despite heavy snowfalls, this month’s family engagement day brought together 25 community family members as well as eight members of staff.
And, when city schools were closed for a snow day, Board President Tonie Kellom said Benke took it upon herself to send out a message the night before to all members of staff and students’ families to invite everyone for a snow day field trip to Lake of the Woods.
“Within 20 minutes, all but two staff members had responded,” Kellom said.
Students brought their sleds and snowboards and took to the hills at the recreation spot to spend the day playing in the snow.
Some of the teachers at Eagle Ridge also attended the meeting, offering their support and extending invitations to board members to come into their classrooms and observe.
“Your school is amazing, your projects are amazing, and we have the best staff in the Basin,” Sari Saluskin said.
Saluskin, a language arts and social studies teacher who began working at Eagle Ridge last year, said the teaching staff at the school were all “rockstars.”