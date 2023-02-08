Tribal Artifacts Theft

Crump Lake in 2021. The lake has been periodically closed to the public by order of the Department of State Lands, aiming to protect cultural objects and natural features of the lake bed and surrounding areas, now exposed due to drought and low water levels.

 Courtesy of Liane O'Neill/Department of State Lands

Oregon state officials are considering changes to stop people from looting graves and cultural sites in a Lake County wetland desiccated by years of drought.

On Tuesday, the state Land Board took a step toward permanently closing public access to Crump Lake when water levels dry up. The lake and surrounding wetland has a 15,000-acre footprint in a sparsely populated stretch of Lake County, an area that has been inhabited by Indigenous people for more than 10,000 years.

