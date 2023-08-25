The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) sidewalk ramps that are being updated by Oregon Department of Transportation through Sept. 8 in downtown Klamath Falls.
Top photo shows work on ramps to be done at intersection of State Highway 97 and Main Street, Klamath Falls. Bottom photo shows work on ramps to be done along Esplanade Stree in Klamath Falls.
The Oregon Department of Transportation will be redoing several ADA ramps in downtown Klamath Falls over the next few weeks. The work is anticipated to be completed by Sept. 8, 2023.
Minor sidewalk closures, the rerouting of pedestrians, and minor lane closures that route traffic travel to the center, right and left turn lanes are anticipated.
