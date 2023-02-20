The community center in Dorris has a new addition and now operates completely off the grid.
Powered by 116 solar panels, the addition to the Dorris community center will not only ensure the power bill remains low, but it also will ensure that people get fed, said Bob Hensley of the Dorris Lions Club and volunteer on the project.
Two massive walk-in freezers packed with food for the Dorris Lions Club Meals program that feeds upward of 63 people three hot meals a day and provides more than 250 food boxes to families twice a month was an expensive endeavor. Prior to the installation of the solar panels, electric bills were averaging about $700 per month.
Ore-Cal Resource Conservation and Development Director George Jennings said the cost was beginning to be too much for the Lions Club in Dorris to manage.
“It was right when the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning to swell when needs began increasing for the community services that the Lions Club provides,” Jennings said. “The Lions started looking for solutions and applied for multiple grants that were being offered at the time.”
The club applied for the Blue Sky Community Project Grant offered by Pacific Power to help cover the capital costs to install qualifying, renewable energy systems for non-residential sites.
Todd Andyres, regional business manager at Pacific Power, said this is the best example of being able to help ensure that the lights stay on.
“This was a perfect fit for Blue Sky,” Andyres said.
The Lions broke ground on the building of the extension in late 2019. That work was completed in June of 2020 by an all-volunteer work force.
“Nothing would’ve been possible without our volunteers,” said Secretary of the Dorris Lions Club Melinda Griffith. “Their efforts will ensure we are still able to serve the community.”
“We are a bunch of old guys who never stopped building forts,” Hensley said. “Volunteers worked throughout the winter to build this extension.”
The Dorris Community Center has been used for wedding receptions, charter schools meet there and the location offers a multitude of events in the summer from a shooting range to cattle auctions and horse arena events.
Last September, the community center acted as a staging area for the Cal Fire Siskiyou Unit during the Coyote Fire that burned 297 acres just 10 miles southeast of Dorris.
The Dorris Community Center even provided a first for EcoSolar and Electric of Klamath Falls (the business that installed the solar array) as company owner Eric Andrews explained they’ve never designed a system like this before.
“Normally [Eco-Solar] works on residential projects,” Andrews said. “This was a first for our company to design and install something this massive. I’m grateful for the opportunity.”
Leadership members of Dorris Lions Club said they hope the community center can become an example for what is possible in Siskiyou County.
“The completion of this project proves good things aren’t only a concept,” Jennings said. “This community asset will continue to thrive and provide opportunity.”