Turn clocks back

Manual clocks will need to be adjusted for Daylight Saving Time at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

 Associated Press

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. It’s the time of year when we’re all gifted an extra hour of sleep on a Saturday night.

One may wonder why folks can’t just look at a calendar to determine when this will happen, but then how many people buy a calendar anymore?


