For the holiday season, the Klamath County Clerk’s Office has decided to collect donations for Klamath County REACH.
From now through Dec. 29, the office will be collecting the following items:
Art Supplies for their Art Program:
Paint Brushes
Acrylic Paints
Colored Pencils
Sketch Pads
Elmer’s Glue (white or clear)
Gems
Rocks
Pebbles
Marbles
Glitter
Any wooden paintable (ex. Ones from Dollar Tree)
The Clerk’s Office, located in the Government Center Building at 305 Main St., is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
