Two Mazama High School students speak with a Klamath Community College representative during the school’s "Don’t Dream It, Be It" event Wednesday, Oct. 19. Representatives from colleges, the military, the workforce and community organizations came to the school to discuss future opportunities with students.
Mazama High School students discuss higher education opportunities with a representative from Oregon State University during the school’s "Don’t Dream It, Be It" event Wednesday, Oct. 19. Representatives from colleges, the military, the workforce and community organizations came to the school to discuss future opportunities with students.
Marcia Schlottmann/For the Herald & News
Marcia Schlottmann/For the Herald & News
High school students had a chance to explore possible futures and talk to college representatives, military recruiters and even local employers Wednesday, Oct. 19 during Mazama High School’s first-ever “Don’t Dream It, Be It!” career, college and military night.
The event, hosted during parent-teacher conferences, was an opportunity for all grade levels to learn about options available to them after high school. Nearly 20 universities and community colleges were represented as well as all branches of the military, local employers and vocational pathways.
Experts also were on site to help seniors and their parents fill out and submit the FASFA, a federal form required for college. Those who did so received a voucher for a free pizza from Papa Murphy’s.
“Our goal was to create an event that allowed our students and families to make meaningful connections with industry professionals as well as begin exploring what may next for them after high school,” said Robyn Morris, Mazama Pathway and On-Track advisor. “We created a fun atmosphere to get students excited and keep them motivated to get to the finish line.”
The event, though focused on seniors, also offered younger students a chance to get think about the future, providing information on education pathways offered by Mazama in partnership with Oregon Tech and Klamath Community College.
More than 120 seniors started their FASFAs, and parents and students engaged community employers and partners in conversations.
Dominic Jones, a Mazama senior who plans to enroll in an apprenticeship program to become a welder, said these events help students transition to their next phase in life.
“It was great seeing the different people come together to help students,” he said. “I know for me, they helped answer some questions I had about my future and pushed me to be better.”
Sergio Cisneros, vice principal of curriculum at Mazama High School, called the first-of-its-kind event a success. “We will continue to provide opportunities like this for our students and help support them as they make decisions about their future,” he said.