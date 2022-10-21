High school students had a chance to explore possible futures and talk to college representatives, military recruiters and even local employers Wednesday, Oct. 19 during Mazama High School’s first-ever “Don’t Dream It, Be It!” career, college and military night.

The event, hosted during parent-teacher conferences, was an opportunity for all grade levels to learn about options available to them after high school. Nearly 20 universities and community colleges were represented as well as all branches of the military, local employers and vocational pathways.

