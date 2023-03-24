Friends of Pets of the Klamath Basin’s program to spay or neuter canines is on the verge of cessation if funding isn’t provided soon.
Friends of Pets has 19 dogs scheduled for neuter or spay through April, but those might be the last assisted through the program due to raising surgical costs, according to officials at the shelter.
“Programs like these need to be present in our community,” FOP President Kathy Williams said. “Without [spay/neuter] programs we have staggering over population and increased animal cruelty.”
A private spay/neuter and no-kill feline adoption facility, the Friends of Pets of the Klamath Basin is operated by one paid employee with the assistance of volunteers. FOP offers a low-cost solution to families in need that require financial assistance for the care of their animals, specifically spaying and neutering.
“Many low-income and disabled people in our community need financial assistance to spay and neuter their animals. For many, the pet is a part of the family,” Williams said.
Dating back to 2001, Friends of Pets of the Klamath Basin have assisted approximately 1,200 cats each year and since its formation has spayed or neutered nearly 22,000 through its program. Monthly, they offer a free spay day for semi-tame and feral cats. FOP began the canine program in June of 2022 after receiving a sizable donation that has so far made a difference in 80 dogs’ lives.
While the feline program is thriving, the canine program is teetering on the brink, FOP officials said.
To spay or neuter a cat, locally, the cost ranges between $64 and $100 whereas for dogs the average cost starts at $100 to $150 and can reach upward of $1,500 for larger-sized dogs.
If the clinic received $10,000, the program would be able to be carried for nine months with an estimated ability to serve 10 to 12 dogs a month, Williams said.
“Without continued support, [FOP] recognizes our inability to continue fully supporting this program despite our great desire to see it continue,” Williams said. “[FOP] hopes those who love dogs and understand the need will respond to our plea by strongly donating to the cause.”
All donations are Federally Tax deductible and can be made at the FOP website at klamathpets.com.