COVID test

A positive result is displayed on a COVID-19 test strip.

 The Associated Press

More than 9,000 Oregonians have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Hospitals are currently crowded with patients suffering from the “tripledemic” of RSV, flu and COVID-19. And a new variant of COVID known as “kraken” has come to the forefront.

What should we expect from the global pandemic in 2023? For help sorting it out, Oregon Public Broadcasting spoke to Dr. Bill Messer. He’s a physician and scientist specializing in viral infectious diseases at Oregon Health & Science University.

