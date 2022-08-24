White nationalism in Southern Oregon

Urban League of Portland President Nkenge Harmon Johnson, Ashland Councilor Gina DuQuenne and Oregon Shakespeare Festival Artistic Director Nataki Garrett discuss living as people of color in Southern Oregon.

 Roman Battaglia / JPR News

A panel of Black people in prominent Oregon leadership positions gathered Tuesday night in Ashland to discuss growing concerns about white nationalism in Southern Oregon.

Members of the Urban League of Portland traveled to Southern Oregon University to hear how many people of color feel living and working in the Rogue Valley.

