Bootleg Fire

The Bootleg Fire blazes in this August 2021 file photo.

 Mike McMillan/United States Forest Service

A year ago, the Friends of the Klamath County Library heard from Bill Ganong, who was dealing with the effects of the devastating Bootleg Fire on his family’s ranch.

In a presentation beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the downtown Klamath County Library, the Friends are checking in with Ganong to see how recovery efforts are going.

Tags