The Discover Klamath Visitor and Convention Bureau didn’t have to go far to find its new executive director.
After a nationwide search that lasted seven months since longtime director and co-founder Jim Chadderdon retired at the end of March, everything came full-circle.
Darin Rutledge, the executive director of the Klamath Falls Downtown Association and Discover Klamath’s former board president, will take over the job at the end of November.
“Discover Klamath is excited to have Darin as part of the team. We look forward to what Klamath County tourism can accomplish with his leadership and abilities,” new Discover Klamath board president Jenifer Roe said in a news release.
Rutledge, who has lived in Klamath Falls since 1988, said there are several things that attracted him to the Discover Klamath job.
“No. 1 is knowing what amazing assets we have here in Klamath County and the region and the opportunity to continue to tell stories about it to people who haven’t been here or people who have been here before and saw the old Klamath Falls,” Rutledge said in a phone interview. “I think we’ve far, far outpaced the reputation from 20, 30, 40 even 50 years ago.
“My whole outlook on this role is the triple bottom line: be accountable for doing work with tax dollars; making our economy great and vibrant and supporting our businesses; and the other piece that’s crucially important is protecting our assets, the things that people come to Klamath County to see.”
Rutledge, who grew up in Ashland, is an Oregon Tech alumnus and has spent his professional career in Klamath Falls. He was a manager in the business process outsourcing industry for nearly 10 years and was the operations manager at Running Y Resort for four more being becoming the director of the Klamath Falls Downtown Association. He currently serves on the eLeadership team and as an eResource partner for Klamath IDEA.
Rutledge admitted his has some “really big shoes to fill” in replacing Chadderdon, who co-founded Discover Klamath in 2005.
“I met Jim when working for Jeld-Wen and had a ton of respect for him,” Rutledge said. “Don’t think I haven’t thought about that (the difficulty in succeeded Chadderdon). He was a marketing guru.”
Rutledge said it was a difficult decision to even apply for the Discover Klamath job since he enjoyed his work with the downtown association.
“We had a ton of great things going downtown. What made me feel settled is that downtown is such an important destination and we still have the opportunity to build around it. These worlds overlap,” Rutledge said. “For me, it’s a chance to expand what I’m able to contribute to our community.”