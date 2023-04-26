The Klamath-Lake Recovery Partnership is slated to host a community partners information and recruitment event from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at Klamath Community College in room 6108. The aim of the afternoon is to increase disaster resiliency in Klamath and Lake counties in south-central Oregon.

According to a press release, the event will bring together local organizations interested in supporting survivors and preventing future disasters, including wildfire. Staff will share information about the work the group has done so far and give a presentation on general disaster preparedness.

