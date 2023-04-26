The Klamath-Lake Recovery Partnership is slated to host a community partners information and recruitment event from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at Klamath Community College in room 6108. The aim of the afternoon is to increase disaster resiliency in Klamath and Lake counties in south-central Oregon.
According to a press release, the event will bring together local organizations interested in supporting survivors and preventing future disasters, including wildfire. Staff will share information about the work the group has done so far and give a presentation on general disaster preparedness.
Wildfires drastically changed the lives of thousands in the area in the past few years and will continue to do so in years to come, the press release states.
According to the press release, with Catholic Charities of Oregon as a lead partner, the Klamath-Lake Recovery Partnership has provided sheds, generators, solar kits, tires, Diamond Home Improvement gift cards and other recovery supplies to help survivors of the 2021 Bootleg Fire get back to life as it was before the 413,000-acre blaze decimated their lives.
“According to estimates from the Oregon Office of Emergency Management, 83% of homes destroyed in the Bootleg Fire were owner-occupied and 80% were uninsured or vastly under-insured,” the press release states. “About 75% of the residents were in lower income brackets.”
“When natural disasters strike, it’s almost always the poor and most vulnerable who suffer most, and that has been the case in the Klamath and Lake county fires,” Catholic Charities of Oregon Executive Director Natalie M. Wood said in the release. “We need to stand by these neighbors who lost so much.”
According to the press release, the Klamath-Lake Recovery Partnership, also known as the Klamath-Lake Long Term Recovery Group, has served more than 60 households who were impacted by the Bootleg Fire, which is just a fraction of those who lost their homes from one of the largest wildfires in Oregon’s history.
Catholic Charities partners with the most vulnerable, regardless of faith, to achieve lasting solutions to poverty and injustice, the press release states. The massive fires created barriers that kept thousands of Oregonians from thriving economically, socially and spiritually.
According to the press release, the organization is hosting the May 4 event to bring together and inform community-based organizations that can mitigate these barriers. Potential helpers include individuals and businesses.
“Please consider joining us if you or your business would like to support the Klamath-Lake Recovery Partnership,” Catholic Charities of Oregon Disaster Services Program Coordinator Crissaya Wood said in the release.
During the afternoon, staff will raffle off preparedness prizes and offer light refreshments, the release states.