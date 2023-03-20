The Pacific Crest Federal Credit until is slated to promote an upcoming race this week.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, the Klamath Falls branches of Pacific Crest FCU — located at 2972 Washburn Way, 3737 Shasta Way and 6450 Galpin Lane — will offer information regarding the Dirty Pelican Adventure Race.

