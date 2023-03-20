The Pacific Crest Federal Credit until is slated to promote an upcoming race this week.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, the Klamath Falls branches of Pacific Crest FCU — located at 2972 Washburn Way, 3737 Shasta Way and 6450 Galpin Lane — will offer information regarding the Dirty Pelican Adventure Race.
The race itself is scheduled for May 20.
According to a press release, the promotional event Wednesday “will include a raffle for free racer entry into the Adventure Race ... . Pacific Crest employees will sport custom Adventure Race shirts and tables will be run by race volunteers providing more race information.”
The release states that on May 20, participants in the Adventure Race will compete as individuals or three-person teams.
“The Adventure Race takes racers through Moore Park and along Upper Klamath Lake in a bike, paddle, run competition,” the release states. “It starts with 7 miles of mountain biking on Link River and Moore Park trails, then participants paddle 1.5 miles on a course in Upper Klamath Lake, and concludes with 3.5 miles of trail running in Moore Park.”
The race is organized by the Pregnancy Hope Center and presenting sponsor Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union, the release states. Registration is open to individuals age 16 and older at www.bikepaddlerunrace.com.
According to the press release, anyone curious about the race can stop by Pacific Crest branches for more information and to enter the raffle. Raffle winners will be announced March 31.