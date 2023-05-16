Crater Lake 1

The snow is beginning to melt, but tall snow walls are making road clearing challenging.

 courtesy Crater Lake National Park

Rising temperatures are warming Southern Oregon, but it’s still snowy at Crater Lake National Park.

“We will eventually be dug out,” reports Marsha McCabe, Crater Lake’s chief of interpretation, noting the park is open every day, noting, “Sometimes we have to travel on snowshoes or skis. It’s still a winter wonderland up here.”

