Jackson County Sheriff's Office Deputy Tracy Lenhardt and K9 Ruger search around Michael Wayne Ray's vehicle after it was found Thursday, April 20 near Applegate Dam. Ray is the suspect of a rural Jacksonville homicide and is on the run.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies, Criminal Investigations Division detectives and medical examiners look over evidence found Thursday, April 20 at the scene of a homicide in the 14000 block of Upper Applegate Road in rural Jacksonville.
Michael Wayne Ray, 64, of Jacksonville, is the suspect in a homicide in Applegate. He is described as white with blue eyes and grey hair, 5-foot-9-inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office
Jackson County Sheriff's Office SWAT and K9 units search around a vehicle belonging to Michael Wayne Ray, the suspect of a homicide in rural Jacksonville.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office
Jackson County Sheriff's Office
APPLEGATE — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) detectives investigating a homicide found the suspect’s vehicle Thursday, April 20.
Despite the discovery of the vehicle next to the Applegate dam, Michael Wayne Ray, 64, of Jacksonville, was still on the run as of 7 p.m. Thursday.
The vehicle was found by JCSO SWAT and K9 teams.
The investigation began at 2:26 a.m. Thursday when dispatch received a call for a shooting at a residence in the 14000 block of Upper Applegate Road. When JCSO deputies responded, they discovered the scene was a homicide, and notified the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) detectives and Medical Examiners.
A primary suspect has been identified and is on the run. The victim identification is pending next-of-kin notification.
The suspect, Ray, is described as a white male with blue eyes and grey hair, 5-foot-9-inches tall, weighing 190 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.
If you see the suspect, do not approach, instead call 911 immediately.
If you have any information on Ray’s whereabouts, call ECSO Dispatch at 541-776-7206.
This case is active and ongoing with detectives following additional leads. Oregon State Police and Medford Police Department detectives are assisting as part of a Major Assault and Death Investigation Unit call out.