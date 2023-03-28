Extremists Elected

Proud Boy Dan Tooze, center, chases anti-fascist counterprotesters during a clash Aug. 22, 2021, in Northeast Portland’s Parkrose neighborhood.

 Jonathan Levinson/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Dan Tooze spent most of the day Aug. 22, 2021, sporting a Proud Boys T-shirt and body armor. Like many in the group, Tooze was armed — a wooden baton in hand and a pistol on his belt. He was in Portland’s Parkrose neighborhood for a rally held by the violent, extremist group whose emblem was emblazoned on his chest.

The rally began with speeches, including several defending the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection on the U.S. Capitol and others rife with transphobia.

Tags