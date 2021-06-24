Klamath County commissioners approved a new sewage waste treatment plan for the city of Chiloquin on Tuesday, despite opposition from local residents and a series of environmental appeals.
The city plans to install sewage treatment lagoons along the Chiloquin Highway, also known as Oregon Route 422, which connects U.S. Highway 97 with Oregon Highway 62. Residents who live along the roadway are upset about the proposed location, which is in close proximity to their homes.
The 211-acre property where the lagoons are being built is located west of Highway 97. The first lagoon will be approximately 5 acres in size while the second will be around 10 acres, according to the wastewater facilities plan. Wastewater will be pumped into these lagoons for treatment and the treated water will later be used to irrigate farmland.
The lagoons will replace the current waste treatment plant located on the Williamson River in Chiloquin. This facility is about 40 years old and does not meet Department of Environmental Quality standards.
The county initially approved a $135,000 budget for the project in 2017. The new plant is expected to cost around $3.2 million and will be funded mostly through grants.
The project has hit several roadblocks related to environmental concerns, because of it’s location on forested land that provides habitat for migrating elk and bird species. Last year, the Land Use Board of Appeals requested that the city of Chiloquin do more environmental research on the project.
“They wanted more evidence than was addressed in the report,” said Erik Nobel, Klamath County planning director.
The residents living on Highway 422 are concerned about the lagoons’ threat to property values, its effect on private wells, impact to wildlife habitat, smell, and the cost of upkeep and management.
Most of the residents in the area rely on wells for their drinking water.
“We have very little water ourselves, we are on a system of wells that are directly related to the water table which could be impacted by where these things (the lagoons) go,” said Dusty Sutton.
Many neighbors emailed the county planning department and have shown up to meetings to voice their complaints. Despite their efforts, most said their complaints fell on deaf ears.
“They don’t care about us peons out here,” said Michelle Carson, a resident who has lived on her property for 20 years and disapproves of the lagoons.
Sutton and Carson both said they are worried the city will not be able to afford upkeep of the lagoons, which could cause leaks.
Residents were upset about the project’s re-approval on Tuesday. They plan to keep fighting the board’s decision. Peggy Idonas plans to ask the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals to once again evaluate the decision.
The Department of Environmental Quality will be responsible for monitoring well water, Nobel said. According to the proposal for the project, there will be a monitoring well installed near the lagoons to alert of any changes to water quality.
Now that commissioners have approved the project, Nobel said there is still “a whole gamut of permits that we’ll have to get with the DEQ.”
The residents along Highway 422 were evacuated last September during the Two Four Two fire and many said they are still recovering. What was once dense ponderosa pine forest has been thinned out, first by fire and then by recovery crews. The neighborhood enjoys its privacy, views of natural landscape, and backyard recreational activities.
“And that’s what makes it a double whammy,” Carson said. Neighbor Anthony Benedettie said after the fire “they didn’t even give us time to think.”