Josh Crawford, Bonanza High School assistant principal, sits in the dunk tank to raise money for senior class events and activities on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the 20th annual Bonanza Extravaganza at Big Springs Park.
Lost River FFA Officers take a break from their meeting to enjoy the Bonanza Extravaganza on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Big Springs Park. From left to right: Sabrina Taylor, Anna Kliewer, Chad Sweat, Zack Sweat, Raelynn Feinauer, Teah Ongman, Macey Thompson, Esperanza Rodriguez.
David and Kathy Hipskind, International Chili Society world champions and Oregon State Chili Cookoff event consultants, are shown Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the 20th annual Bonanza Extravaganza at Big Springs Park.
The children’s festival was a popular destination at the 20th annual Bonanza Extravaganza, held Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Big Springs Park.
Karen Caverly-Molineaux/For the Herald & News
Tasters sample the fare at the Oregon State Chili Cookoff on Saturday, July 29, 2023, as part of the 20th annual Bonanza Extravaganza at Big Springs Park.
Karen Caverly-Molineaux/For the Herald & News
Wade and Tracey Reeves show off their puppets for the Mountain Monsters Puppet Show on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the 20th annual Bonanza Extravaganza at Big Springs Park.
Karen Caverly-Molineaux/For the Herald & News
Pastor Tony Sanchez and his wife, Grace, of Bonanza Community Church, man a booth at the 20th annual Bonanza Extravaganza on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Big Springs Park.
Karen Caverly-Molineaux/For the Herald & News
Karen Caverly-Molineaux/For the Herald & News
Karen Caverly-Molineaux/For the Herald & News
The Glass Hearts band from Klamath Falls performs at the 20th annual Bonanza Extravaganza on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Big Springs Park.
Karen Caverly-Molineaux/For the Herald & News
