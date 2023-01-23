DEQ

After a whistleblower contacted DEQ about TTS, the agency sent an investigator to the Valley Market in Sheridan. The three machines that had supposedly been charging electric cars for three months were still wrapped in plastic.

Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality has enforced stricter oversight of a clean energy program after issuing a $2.7 million fine, a record in its history.

The Clean Fuels Program, which aims to encourage greener transportation, has largely run on autopilot since it was created in 2016, with intermittent checks by officials. But last year DEQ discovered that a Lincoln City entrepreneur, Merlin Thompson, and his company, Thompson Technical Services, or TTS, had reported false data that allowed him to obtain $1.8 million worth of carbon credits.

