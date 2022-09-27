Lamb-Weston-at-Port-1

A Lamb Weston potato plant in Boardman at the Port of Morrow. The company is facing a fine for unpermitted nitrogen discharges over a contaminated aquifer at its Hermiston plant nearby.

 Kathy Aney/Oregon Capital Chronicle

A Lamb Weston plant in Hermiston allowed hundreds of tons of excess nitrogen to be spread on two farms, potentially adding pollution to an already critically contaminated aquifer, according to a penalty issued by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.

On Tuesday, the agency fined the Idaho-based potato products manufacturer $127,800 for 90 violations of its wastewater discharge permit at its French fry factory in northeast Oregon. The violations occurred between 2015 and 2021, and resulted in more than 220 tons of unpermitted nitrogen being released. The company has 20 days to respond to DEQ.

