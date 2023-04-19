Drag show in front of the Capitol

Oregon lawmakers want to expand protections in the state constitution for sex and gender identities as other states, including Montana, consider anti-LGBTQ legislation. People with various gender and sexual identities protest a bill that would ban drag shows on public property Thursday, April 13 at the Montana state Capitol in Helena.

 Mike Clark/Daily Montanan

Legislative Democrats want Oregon voters to amend the state constitution so equal rights protections include sexual orientation, gender identity or health decisions related to pregnancy.

Senate Joint Resolution 33, introduced Wednesday in the Senate, would go to voters in the 2024 election if the Legislature passes it. The goal of the measure is to preserve and protect existing rights of Oregonians to make decisions about their marriages, families and health care and access reproductive health care, including contraception and abortion, supporters said in a statement and during a news conference Wednesday.

