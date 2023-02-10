Clean Energy Funds

A group of Democratic governors said Thursday, Feb. 9 that using federal money to expand clean energy options, such as solar panels, education and affordable housing will benefit communities over the long term.

 Courtesy of the city of Salem

WASHINGTON — Using the recent influx of federal funds to expand state and local clean energy infrastructure, affordable housing and workforce development will pay long-term dividends, a group of Democratic governors and mayors said Wednesday at an event hosted by a prominent liberal think tank.

Ahead of the National Governors Association’s winter meeting here this week, Govs. Roy Cooper of North Carolina, Wes Moore of Maryland, Jared Polis of Colorado, Tim Walz of Minnesota and Kathy Hochul of New York gathered at the Center for American Progress to promote the large federal spending packages passed in the last two years under the Biden administration.

