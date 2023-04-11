WASHINGTON — Democratic attorneys general from 23 states and the District of Columbia weighed in with the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in Louisiana on Tuesday supporting access to the abortion medication mifepristone.

“The availability of mifepristone has been particularly critical in providing access to abortion in low-income, underserved, and rural communities where a nonmedication abortion procedure (or ‘procedural abortion’) may be unavailable,” they wrote.

