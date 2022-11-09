Democrat Tina Kotek will be Oregon’s next governor.
Kotek and Republican Christie Drazan went to bed late Tuesday, Nov. 8 — or perhaps early Wednesday, Nov. 9 — in a race too close to call. But morning returns from Multnomah County and the reality that most of the ballots left to be counted come from Oregon’s most populous county, where Kotek is capturing more than 70% of the vote, have given Kotek enough of a lead that The Oregonian has declared her the winner.
Kotek is the longest-serving House Speaker in Oregon history and will be Oregon’s first openly lesbian governor. She has promised a more proactive, but still compassionate, approach to homelessness and crime in Oregon, than her predecessor, Gov. Kate Brown.
The race in Oregon garnered national attention in the run-up to Election Day: It was one of the most competitive governor’s races in the nation, with three former state lawmakers vying for the spot.
A combination of factors made this year’s contest for Oregon’s executive seat especially notable. Betsy Johnson, the former state senator, appeared early on to be siphoning votes from Kotek, which made Democrats feel more vulnerable and Republicans hopeful they could put a Republican in Mahonia Hall for the first time since 1987.
Throughout the race, Republicans had an easy line of attack. They simply pointed to the widespread homelessness in Oregon, and particularly in Portland, and growing concerns over crime and gun violence. They also tied Kotek to Brown, who polls have shown is one of the least popular governors in the nation.
All three candidates were well funded, and even before the final push, this was the most expensive governor’s race in state history; both Drazan and Johnson received millions of dollars in financial support from Nike co-founder Phil Knight. Kotek also had deep-pocketed support and brought in a record amount from the state’s largest public union.
Kotek: A housing champion
No lawmaker in recent history has done more to address the housing crisis than Kotek. As governor, she promised to do more.
While serving as Speaker of the House, Kotek pushed through statewide rent control and a measure to allow some cities to build duplexes and triplexes to increase housing stock, despite zoning restrictions. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, she also pushed to turn motels into emergency shelter beds to increase the supply of beds for people experiencing homelessness.
Kotek said it was time to get “serious about building a lot more housing,” and promised that would take place under her tenure.
“On day one, I will do what Kate Brown wouldn’t,” Kotek said in an ad released Oct. 14. “I will get people the help they need to move off the streets.”