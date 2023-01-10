Degas: Passion for Perfection

An art exhibition on screen entitled "Degas: Passion for Perfection" is scheduled to be shown at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Ross Ragland Theater.

 Courtesy photo

The film journeys from the streets of Paris to the heart of the superb Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, whose extensive collection of Edgar Degas’ works is the most representative in Britain.

