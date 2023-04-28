Interstate 5 Bridge

Aerial view of the Interstate 5 bridge connecting Portland and Vancouver.

There’s widespread agreement that the Interstate 5 bridge connecting Oregon and Washington needs to be replaced. It’s old, it’s crowded, it’s a critical freight line, and, most importantly, it’s not built to survive an earthquake.

But that’s where the agreement ends. As Oregon lawmakers move closer to contributing $1 billion to the bridge replacement project, rhetoric is heating up.

