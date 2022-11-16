SALEM — Deb Schallert, a retired Portland General Electric cultural and historic resources and environmental compliance manager, has been appointed to the Oregon Cultural Trust Board of Directors by Gov. Kate Brown. Her appointment was confirmed by the Oregon Senate in late September.
Schallert’s work at PGE focused on hydroelectric and wind projects; her responsibilities included tribal consultation with Northwest tribes.
Prior to 1995, Schallert held numerous positions throughout the state for the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. In 1990, as an OPRD employee, she was the first participant in the year-long Oregon-Toyama sister state employee exchange program, during which she worked for the Toyama prefectural government and studied Japanese culture and language.
“We are extremely fortunate that Deb is dedicating her wealth of experience and expertise to advancing the Cultural Trust in Oregon,” said Niki Price, chair of the Cultural Trust Board. “Her deep understanding of what matters to Oregonians, and familiarity with our state’s diversity, will be tremendous assets to our work in creating access for all to our shared arts, heritage and humanities.”
Schallert’s most recent board experience was serving eight years on Oregon’s State Advisory Committee for Historic Preservation, several years as chair. She is a graduate of Lewis and Clark College.
“I am honored and thrilled to be appointed to this position and serve Oregon’s richly diverse communities and culture,” said Schallert.
Retired since 2015, Schallert now enjoys nurturing friendships, walking, yoga, traveling, foreign language studies, healthy cooking, creating art and needlepoint. She is a member of several Portland arts and cultural organizations, including the Portland Art Museum’s Asian Art Council, and is an Oregon Master Naturalist.