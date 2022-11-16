Deb Schallert

SALEM — Deb Schallert, a retired Portland General Electric cultural and historic resources and environmental compliance manager, has been appointed to the Oregon Cultural Trust Board of Directors by Gov. Kate Brown. Her appointment was confirmed by the Oregon Senate in late September.

Schallert’s work at PGE focused on hydroelectric and wind projects; her responsibilities included tribal consultation with Northwest tribes.


