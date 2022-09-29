The University of Oregon’s Oregon Folklife Network has been awarded a $40,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts plus $40,000 from the Oregon Arts Commission to support Oregon’s Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program.
The Oregon Folklife Network is accepting applications until Oct. 31 for the Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program (TAAP) for projects in 2023. The program offers folk and traditional master artists and culture keepers a $3,500 stipend to teach their art form to apprentices from their same communities, Tribes, sacred or occupational groups. The stipend supports master artists in sharing their knowledge, skills and expertise with apprentices of great promise who will be empowered to carry on and strengthen Oregon’s living cultural traditions. Artists may make public presentations through the Museum of Natural and Cultural History.
The Oregon Folklife Network encourages applications from Oregonians practicing cultural traditions emerging from their heritage or Tribes. This program does not fund historic reenactments or cultural appropriation.
To learn more about application procedures and eligibility or to recommend a TAAP applicant, go to ofn.uoregon.edu, email ofn@uoregon.edu or call 541-346-3820. Oregon Folklife Network staff members are available to provide application advice and will review and provide feedback on draft applications prior to submission.
Completed applications are due no later than 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at the Oregon Folklife Network, 242 Knight Library, 6204 University of Oregon, Eugene, OR 97403-6204. NOTE: This is NOT a postmark deadline.