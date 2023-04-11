The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Self-Sufficiency Programs, Youth Experiencing Homelessness Program is inviting community partners to apply for a portion of $18.75 million in grant funding that is now available to provide services and housing supports to youth experiencing homelessness.
Previously announced in March, the available grant funding has increased to $18.75 million thanks to the passage and signing of House Bill 5019 (HB 5019), a press release states. HB 5019 includes a suite of policy changes and investments intended to address Oregon’s housing needs and provides funding to expand and strengthen the ODHS Youth Experiencing Homelessness Program.
The deadline to apply for this grant funding has been extended to Friday, April 21 and the application can be found online.
"Community-based organizations that provide, or desire to provide, services to youth experiencing homelessness are eligible to apply for the grant funding," the press release states.
According to the press release, organizations may express interest in supporting more than one of the following service areas that funding is available to support:
• Prevention Services including youth outreach and drop-in services
• Early and crisis intervention housing such as shelter and host home programming
• Medium-term housing such as transitional living and host home programming
• Other Services such as culturally-specific programming, mental health and substance use supports
The ODHS Youth Experiencing Homelessness Program is tasked with coordinating statewide planning for delivery of services to those younger than 25 experiencing homelessness, the press release states. It partners with impacted youth, community organizations and other state agencies to support and fund initiatives and programs within the youth homelessness system. More information can be found online.