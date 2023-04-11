The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Self-Sufficiency Programs, Youth Experiencing Homelessness Program is inviting community partners to apply for a portion of $18.75 million in grant funding that is now available to provide services and housing supports to youth experiencing homelessness.

Previously announced in March, the available grant funding has increased to $18.75 million thanks to the passage and signing of House Bill 5019 (HB 5019), a press release states. HB 5019 includes a suite of policy changes and investments intended to address Oregon’s housing needs and provides funding to expand and strengthen the ODHS Youth Experiencing Homelessness Program.

Tags