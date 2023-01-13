Though his career of service to the greater Klamath Basin spans more than five decades, Dan Tofell maintains humility regarding his efforts.
When asked for an interview, prompted by his then-upcoming retirement, Tofell agreed but doubted it was a story worth telling.
“I don’t think it’s that interesting,” Tofell chuckled.
Tofell is a lifelong resident of Klamath County. He was raised in Malin, attending and graduating from Malin High School.
His educational pursuits took him to Southern Oregon University where he earned his bachelor degree in police science and law enforcement.
With his degree in hand, Tofell answered the call of duty to the greater Klamath community. For the 51 years that followed, he devoted his time to a career in law enforcement and, later, as a representative in city government.
Tofell began his policing career as a Klamath Falls patrolman in 1971, a role which he fulfilled for the four years that followed.
In a 2010 interview with Herald & News, Tofell said he had really enjoyed his career in law enforcement.
“Even today I miss being a patrolman most of all,” Tofell said. “The people you meet, the situations you get in. It’s quite stimulating at times.”
Moving up the ranks, Tofell proceeded to tackle the position of chief deputy at the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office.
In 1978, during his time with the sheriff’s office, Tofell was amongst the deputies dispatched to the scene of the murders of two teens who were found near Lake of the Woods, a case which went cold for more than 43 years.
When the case was finally solved last January, Tofell recalled that cold November day.
“It’s not every day you find two young people killed in the way they were ... I still remember it vividly.”
The former deputy said it was obvious that “whoever did it didn’t have much respect for human life.”
Though the crime was shocking, it did not deter Tofell from the career path he had chosen.
When a former Klamath Falls police chief announced his retirement, Tofell put his name in the hat to fill the position.
He took over as police chief with the Klamath Falls Police Department where he served for the next 23 years.
In that time, Tofell also served on the executive board of the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police and earned executive certification from the Board of Police Standards and Training.
However, what he said he is most proud of is the team of officers the KFPD brought together.
“I think the quality of officers that we were able to recruit to our department was incredibly important over the last number of years,” Tofell said.
Throughout his years as chief, Tofell proved to be financially savvy, coming in “under budget” every year.
“I believe in conservative spending, restrained spending, especially when it’s the public’s money,” he said. “Spend like you’re spending your own money.”
It was on this principle that Tofell based his campaign for city councilor in 2010, having retired from the police force six years before.
Running against a 15-year incumbent, Betty Dickson, his candidacy to represent Ward District 4 also was contested by Russ Dunn, another former servant of the law.
During his campaign, Tofell told the Herald & News, “In every election people need to have a choice. I think I can add a new perspective … and do an exceptional job for the people in Ward 4.”
Tofell won the election and remained on council until the end of last year.
In his 11 years in city government, Tofell said there was one subject which he consistently brought to the city’s attention.
“[Klamath Falls] has lots of recreational opportunities—Kiger Stadium, Ella Redkey Pool. I think we need a regional recreation district,” Tofell explained.
The purpose of such a district, Tofell said, would be to alleviate some of the city’s financial burden which stems from maintaining recreational locales such as these.
He expressed concern for the city’s financial abilities in coming years.
“Not immediately, but at some point, the city is going to end up facing some financial issues,” Tofell said, “and I think the entire community needs to share in that expense.”