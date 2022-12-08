HORNBROOK, Calif. — The removal of four Klamath River dams, a two-year process that’s planned to begin next spring with full removal in 2024, was celebrated by a series of speakers Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Iron Gate Fish Hatchery, which is located along the river.

Speakers included Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, California Rep. Jared Huffmann, Yurok Tribal Chairman Joe James and Karuk Tribal Chairman Russell “Buster” Attebery.


Tags

BOR grants to benefit Klamath River Tribes

During Thursday’s gathering to celebrate the pending removal of four Klamath River hydroelectric dams, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland about $5.8 million is being made available to Klamath Rivers tribes through the Bureau of Reclamation's Native American Affairs Technical Assistance to Tribes Program.

The projects include:

Klamath Tribes, Upper Williamson River Restoration: The Klamath Tribes will receive $500,000 to assess and plan river system restoration activities on the Upper Williamson River in southern Oregon. The Tribe will assess the existing condition of approximately five miles of the river, develop plans for restoration activities, and install restoration infrastructures. This project advances goals and objectives established in both the Klamath Basin Integrated Fisheries Restoration and Monitoring Plan and the Upper Klamath Basin Watershed Action Plan. 

Hoopa Valley Tribe, Karuk Tribe and Yurok Tribe, in collaboration with U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), Juvenile Salmonid Survival and Migration Rate Study: The project will receive $3.9 million to study juvenile salmon. The Yurok Tribe will estimate specific survival through time of wild and hatchery Chinook Salmon as they migrate through the Klamath Basin under various environmental conditions. The Hoopa Valley and Karuk Tribes will use acoustic tags to monitor juvenile salmonid survival and migration rates from the Scott, Salmon and Trinity rivers and locations on the middle Klamath to Klamath River estuary. The USGS will provide support to the Tribes for this research study. 

Hoopa Valley Tribe, Ecological Flow Assessment on the Hoopa Valley Indian Reservation: The Hoopa Valley Tribe will receive $554,325 to complete an ecological flow assessment on the Trinity River. The project includes site selection, field data collection, stream gaging and water temperature monitoring.  

Yurok Tribe, Oregon Gulch Project, Mainstem Trinity River: The Yurok Tribe will receive $864,533 to remove tailing piles, increase floodplain inundation, promote fluvial processes, and reduce the wood storage deficit. The project will also double rearing habitat, improve the aquatic ecosystem, create seasonal surface water connections, increase vegetation biomass and increase the number of trees along the riverbanks.  

Haaland said the funding supplements nearly $26 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allocated this year for Klamath Basin restoration projects, including nearly $16 million for ecosystem restoration projects in the Basin and $10 million to expand the Klamath Falls National Fish Hatchery.

Haaland also noted that as part of the Interior Department’s “ongoing commitment to partnership and collaboration, senior Department leaders have held several in-person and virtual engagement sessions with Tribes, state and county officials, interagency partners, and water users to discuss near- and long-term solutions related to drought impacts in the Basin.”