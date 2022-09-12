Carol Palmer Bailey, right, embraces former neighbor, Aline Terry, who was married to the late John Terry, 1949 Tulelake homesteader. Bailey's father, Marion Palmer, was also a '49 homesteader. Both men were farmers and cattle ranchers in the Tulelake Basin after serving in WWII.
The newly remodeled Tulelake Homesteaders kiosk, at the corner of Main and Hwy 139. After the water shutoff in 2001, many WWII veterans and homesteader, and also WWI homesteader children, met to discuss building a monument to acknowledge their contribution to Tulelake. Cliff Wooten, a former Tulelaker and husband of homesteader daughter, Jean McCoy Wooten, designed the kiosk and made frames for a map of all the homesteads. The display also features several photos of the young veterans working on their new homesteads. A major remodel was completed this summer with dozens of photos of the young veterans in uniform. Will Krizo Maurer set up the display in photoshop so the collages could be printed on metal.
Children in Tulelake took part in the merriment riding the colorful carousel at the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair.
Molly O'Brien/Herald & News
Fairgoers hopped aboard the miniature train which offered transportation between the parking lot and the center of the fair.
Molly O'Brien/Herald & News
Friday, Sept. 9 proved to be a hot, sunny beginning for the 2022 Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair.
Molly O'Brien/Herald & News
Fair patrons grabbed a bite to eat at locally-stationed restaurants.
Molly O'Brien/Herald & News
Fair attendees make their way down the main-way of the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair.
Molly O'Brien/Herald & News
Some of the crowd takes a break in the shade to listen to live music at the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair.
Molly O'Brien/Herald & News
The fair offered pony rides for its youngest patrons.
Molly O'Brien/Herald & News
Colorful games and rides galore were lined up for everyone to enjoy at the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair.
Molly O'Brien/Herald & News
Along the entrance, gardens of flowers sprung up to greet the eager fairgoers.
Molly O'Brien/Herald & News
Some people beat the heat with an Island Snow shaved ice.
Molly O'Brien/Herald & News
Courtesy of Sue Vaught, Pioneer Day
Local communities turned out to the 2022 Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair last weekend, matching the attendance of the 70th annual fair in 2021, which was the largest fair to date according to Fair Manager Nancy Sites.
"We want to thank our community for all of their support, because without them, we wouldn't be here," Sites said. "Everybody was having a great time."
From carnival rides to funnel cakes, canine agility shows to colorful parades, the fair offered entertainment for all ages.
The fair also featured the 20th annual Pioneer Day celebration at the Honker building Saturday, Sept. 10. The event celebrates the local homesteaders who founded the community during the era of World War I and World War II.
Pioneer Day is a place for locals to reconnect, organizer Jacqui Krizo said.
"Some of the people haven't seen each other since high school over 40 years ago," Krizo said. "It's like a Tulelake reunion in a way."