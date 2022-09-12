A police department in Washington is conducting a criminal investigation into an alleged hazing and sexual harassment incident involving Klamath Falls Falcons baseball players at a hotel during the Babe Ruth World Series tournament in August.
An official with the Ephrata Police Department confirmed to the Herald & News that an active investigation is ongoing. The law enforcement agency declined further comment on the details and status of the inquiry.
The alleged incident occurred in early August at the Oregon team’s hotel during the baseball tournament involving players ages 15 to 18. The Falcons forfeited their last tourney game after the incident.
A 15-year-old player on the Klamath Falls team contends he was the victim of a hazing incident and sexual bullying perpetrated by a group teammates ages to 17 to 18.
The alleged victim and the alleged assailants are students at high schools in the Klamath County School District.
The 15-year-old and his mother want criminal charges brought against three of the teens, ages 17 and 18, who allegedly harassed him in a hotel room.
“He’s still a minor. In my opinion, it’s sexual assault,” said the teen’s mother of the incident in an interview with the Herald & News. “He’s going to be dealing with this the rest of his life.”
No charges have been filed in the case as the Ephrata criminal investigation moves into its second month.
The alleged ordeal included bullying, taunting and attempts at sexual humiliation, according to a copy of a statement given to police by the alleged victim. The alleged mistreatment included teammates’ attempts to pull down the teen’s pants and to put their genitals on the victim’s face. They also tried to use a pickle to humiliate their teammate, according to the statement.
The victim also said the haranguers may have also tried to take photos and videos of the bullying and sought to upload pornographic materials to his phone, according to a copy of the victim’s statement provided to the Herald & News.
The teen and his mom also want some clarity and accurate information related to the incident as they see social media conjecture and feel the pressure of small town and social media rumor mills.
“I just want people to know that I’m not in the wrong. That’s really the biggest thing I want to get out there,” said the teen in an interview with the Herald & News.
Falcons coach Pete Whisler said he was not able to comment on the investigation or the incident. Whisler is also coach of the Mazama High School baseball team and is learning facilitator with KCSD at Falcon Heights Alternative School.
The 15-year-old teen said it was Whisler who initially called local police after the incident and that he has been reaching out to him to check on him. “He was really upset,” the teen said of the coach’s reaction.
The baseball team is not affiliated with the local school district and its high school sports teams.
KCSD Superintendent Glen Szymoniak said the Ephrata police and the district’s own legal counsel have advised against suspending or sanctioning the accused players from school or high school sports teams.
“Klamath County School District is aware of an incident involving Klamath Falls Falcons baseball players that occurred in early August during the Babe Ruth World Series in Ephrata, Washington,” said Szymoniak in a statement to the Herald & News that the district has also started circulating on social media after inquiries from the newspaper.
“KCSD has confirmed that the Ephrata Police Department is handling the case. The Klamath Falls Falcons baseball team is not affiliated with or sponsored by the Klamath County School District. The district is following the advice of the Ephrata Police Department and our attorney on what actions are appropriate and legal in this situation. Safety of students remains the district’s top priority,” Szymoniak continued.
The local school district said it confirmed with the Washington police department that the incident had been reported under mandatory reporting rules for teachers and school administrators.
KCSD officials said police in Ephrata discouraged them from taking any actions against the accused students — including their continued participation on high school sports teams — during the criminal probe.
“KCSD is following the direction of the EPD. EPD informed us any involvement from the district would interfere with their investigation,” the local school district said in a statement. “People are asking us to get involved in a situation that is not our business and wanting us to punish students for allegations unrelated to any school- or district-sponsored activity. This is a legal matter, and it is inappropriate for the district to issue sanctions on anyone for incidents not related to our operations.”
Officials with EPD have not responded to requests for comment about their discussions with the Klamath County School District.
'I was so livid'
The teen’s mother, however, is very frustrated with KCSD’s handling of the situation — including her son’s interactions with his alleged attackers. The alleged victim plays on a high school sports team with one of the students allegedly involved in the hazing incident.
“I didn’t feel like there was any support or any ounce of caring about the situation,” said the teen’s mother of her frustrations with the alleged hazers remaining on local high school teams.
She questioned whether the accused students would be allowed to be in the same classrooms, halls and school sports venues as their alleged victims if they were accused of accosting a girl or assaulting someone of a younger age.
“Frankly, I’m pissed. I think it’s bull——,” said the mom of the other boys remaining on their high school teams and not facing other repercussions at school. “I was so livid.”
Her 15-year-old son agrees.
“I don’t think they should be playing. That doesn’t seem fair,” he said.
Valerie Hedrick, a local attorney representing the teen and his mother, also voiced frustrations with KCSD.
“Part of the school’s role is to help parents instill responsibility and accountability in the children in our community. The schools have failed in this instance. What they’ve done instead is shown that, at the end of the day, some people are worth more or less than others,” Hedrick said.
She said the school district did call the 15-year-old and his mother Sunday evening to have them come in Monday morning to discuss a “safety plan.”
That response is tardy and still misses the mark, Hedrick said.
“Despite being immediately aware of what happened to this boy, it was of such little consequence to them that they didn’t even bother to inquire with the victim about whether or not he was OK and what, if anything, they could do to help him,” Hedrick said. “Nor did anyone seek to prevent this boy from having to be around one of the individuals who hurt him; if he wants to continue playing sports, he will be forced to be near him. It wasn’t until the community became aware of what occurred, and expressed outrage, did the school bother to address how this child would be kept safe. Even now, the school refuses to take the perpetrators of this assault off of their teams, clearly demonstrating that allowing certain individuals the privilege of sports is more of a priority than student safety.”
Szymoniak defended the district’s positions and handling of the situation.
“This is a legal matter, and it is inappropriate for the district to issue sanctions without having results from the investigating authority. We have taken necessary steps, and will continue to take steps, to ensure the safety of all students,” the superintendent said.
“The EPD asked us not to do our own investigation because it would interfere with the police investigation. We informed the EPD that the students involved played on the same school sports teams and specifically asked if there was anything the district should do, including sanctions. We were told there was not,” Szymoniak said.
The Oregon Student Activities Association has a code of conduct that applies to high school athletes and others involved in extracurricular activities.
But the district also said the alleged hazing and potential assault happened at a non-school event outside of OSAA’s calendar year which starts Aug. 15 and runs through the academic year.
“We are waiting for the results of the investigation. If charges are filed, the district would follow all court orders. Lacking court orders, we would make a determination based on the charges and our ability to keep all students safe,” Szymoniak said.
The superintendent said in a Sept. 12 statement the district’s “primary concern is for the emotional and physical safety and well-being of the affected student.”
But the local school district and its high school sports teams could potentially be confronted with even more uncomfortable situations moving forward.
“Our protocols in situations where there are alleged victims and suspects in the same school or on the same teams include creating safety plans for all students involved, following all legal requirements and court documents when applicable,” Szymoniak said. “When possible, safety plans are developed with input from the student and parents.”
The young man, who the Herald & News is not naming or identifying because of his age and the sensitive nature of the alleged assault, said he’s traveled with the team before and this was the first time the level of behavior among the three teammates crossed the line.
Potential lawsuits and social media ire
The alleged hazing victim said the incident occurred at approximately 11 p.m. after coaches and chaperones had done room checks at the hotel in Ephrata (approximately two hours west of Spokane). The Falcons forfeited their final game of the Babe Ruth 16-18 World Series after the incident.
The teen and his mom are also considering civil lawsuits related to the incident and the distress is causing them.
“We are looking into that,” she said.
Hedrick said the baseball team failed to protect its players and has also referred them to attorneys in Portland who specialize in personal injury civil lawsuits.
“The Falcons coaches failed to ensure that these boys were adequately supervised, not only when this happened to my client, but over the course of this trip and others that have occurred in the past. The inappropriate behavior of some of this year’s players was left unaddressed and their bad behavior escalated, ultimately resulting in the premature end to the regional playoffs for everyone, including my client,” Hedrick said. “Not only was my client subjected to a horrific and traumatizing assault, the adults this young man and his family trusted failed him in the most egregious way possible.”
The alleged victim’s mom is also concerned that scrutiny of the situation on social media, at school and in the local community is misplaced on her son instead of his harassers.
“I want people to know the truth. We’re not the ones you need to be giving side looks to when we walk by when we are at a football game, the store or Walmart,” she said.
The names of the accused players, who have not been charged, are also not being disclosed while the investigation is ongoing.
A group of students and others gathered for a small rally Monday, Sept. 12, near Mazama High School protesting the school district’s handling of the incident and allowing the three accused students to continue to play on sports teams.
Hedrick said the student, who was allegedly accosted, appreciates the support and others highlighting the situation. But he also wants to get on with his life and not be defined by the hazing.
Szymoniak said in a statement that increasing tensions on social media over the allegations are cause for concern on KCSD campuses.
“Our business is the safety and education of students. We currently have safety plans in place to ensure that all students involved are safe in school and at school events and activities,” the superintendent said. “The current situation on social media is extremely concerning and could cause disruption in our schools and create safety issues for students. Please respect the privacy of our students and let the legal system do its job.”