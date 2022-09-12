Rally

A small rally outside Mazama High School saw concerns about a hazing incident involving baseball players at non-school tournament in August and whether they should suspended or sanctioned by the Klamath County School District.

 Valerie Hedrick

A police department in Washington is conducting a criminal investigation into an alleged hazing and sexual harassment incident involving Klamath Falls Falcons baseball players at a hotel during the Babe Ruth World Series tournament in August.

An official with the Ephrata Police Department confirmed to the Herald & News that an active investigation is ongoing. The law enforcement agency declined further comment on the details and status of the inquiry.

Tags