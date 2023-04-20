Oregon Crime

Police tape blocks off North Commercial Street near Jefferson High School on Oct. 18, 2022, in Portland after shots were fired.

 Jonathan Levinson/Oregon Public Broadcasting

A rise in crime during the pandemic across most of Oregon’s largest cities — including Portland — is abating, according to a new state analysis of preliminary federal crime data.

From 2021 to 2022 across the state’s largest cities, violent crime dropped a combined 8.8% and property crime decreased by 2.6%. The report, released this week, was compiled by the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission, a state agency that helps develop criminal justice policy and is a statewide clearinghouse for criminal justice data. The agency examined data in Bend, Eugene, Gresham, Hillsboro, Portland and Salem, and based its analysis on the FBI’s Preliminary Uniform Crime Report for 2022, which the federal government released last month. Oregon’s statewide figures could shift as the FBI releases data that includes the rest of the state later this year.

