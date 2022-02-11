Sorry, an error occurred.
The 1900 block of Dawn Court was the site of a multi-unit apartment fire on Thursday night.
Caution tape reading "fire line do not cross" lined the outside of an apartment on Dawn Court on Friday morning.
Firefighters extinguished an apartment fire in the 1900 block of Dawn Court on Thursday evening.
Klamath County Fire District 1 crews were dispatched to the structure fire at 5:42 p.m. on Thursday, said Battalion Chief Fire Marshal Chad Tramp.
A Facebook post from the department on Thursday stated that the fire was in a “multi unit apartment” and that numerous occupants were displaced.
The blaze was contained 30 minutes from the dispatch time, Tramp said, adding that the fire was still under investigation on Friday.
This story may be updated. Check back at heraldandnews.com.