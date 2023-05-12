Five of Oregon’s most influential socialites have made their way to Crater Lake Resort this weekend, invited to help spread the word about the little-known get away.
Often referred to as influencers — though not all would consider themselves as such — these individuals have managed to make their way into the social media spotlight for this region.
The idea to bring influencers on site came from Liz Ashley, front desk agent and unofficial social media manager for the resort.
“We’re just hoping to get our name out there,” Ashley said.
As a part of their stay, Ashley said the group will have the chance to participate in a clear-bottom kayak tour of Spring Creek and the Williamson River.
Two of the five local stars come as a pair — Kitty and her dog Wolfgang Sunnette.
Originally from southern France, Kitty made her way to Oregon 10 years ago.
With more than 23,000 followers on their Instagram account (“W O L F G A N G”), Kitty attributes their success to her photogenic business partner, Wolfgang.
“I would have never been on social media if it wasn’t for him,” Kitty said.
As a 4-year-old Welsh-Pembroke corgi, the handsome Wolfgang can be seen modeling for brands such as Northwest Naturals dog food, Madcow and Ruggable, just to name a few.
Kitty said that Crater Lake is a favorite place in the world for her and Wolfgang.
“We are looking forward to star gazing [this weekend],” Kitty said. “We’re hoping for a clear night.”
Kitty said that Wolfgang is especially excited about their kayak trip.
“He’s been on boat ferries, row boats and even taxi boats in Canada, but never in a kayak,” she said.
Jesse Brackenbury was also invited to the resort this weekend. Though he has nearly 33,000 followers on Instagram (“jesse.brackenbury”), he said he doesn’t consider himself an influencer but rather a photographer.
Born and raised in Portland, Brackenbury said his interest in photography developed about five years ago while serving in the U.S. Air Force.
“Just during my travels, I started taking photos, just with my cellphone, and posting them on Facebook and Instagram and such,” Brackenbury said.
When his photos started to gain some attention, Brackenbury said he went all in on the artform, studying and researching everything he could get his hands on.
“I want to be good at the things that I do, and so I made sure that that happened,” Brackenbury said.
Brackenbury added that he’s most excited about going up to the lake at night.
“There’s a possibility that the Northern Lights might kick off Friday night,” Brackenbury said. “We’ll see what other opportunities come up and go from there.”
Famed travel blogger Rene Anderson has also made the trip up to Crater Lake this weekend, following the completion of a six-day, 2,400-mile journey throughout the Pacific Northwest.
Located in Sun River, Anderson said her career as an influencer took off in 2021 after posting what she deemed a minimal-effort, comedic video of herself presenting rocks with a Scottish voiceover clip from a movie.
“It just took off,” Anderson said. “I think it’s up to over 2 million views.”
Although her claim-to-fame was content that was “just off-the-wall funny,” the majority of Anderson’s posts contain a lot of detail and require thorough research.
With more than 82,000 followers on Instagram (“wildoregongirl”) and numerous high profile clients, including Pendelton’s Whiskey, Anderson said she began working on Oregon content about nine years ago after 15 years in the food and beverage industry.
Andy Neal has become somewhat of a household name in southern Oregon since one of his TikTok videos went viral in January 2022.
“I did a video called ‘Stupid hike for my stupid mental health,’” Neal said. “Between Instagram and TikTok I think it’s at 40 million views.”
Since then, Neal has gained the attention of more than 181,000 Instagram followers.
“I’m a full-time social media influencer, which is something I never thought I’d say,” Neal said.
Having earned his degree in film at Southern Oregon University in 2019, Neal’s educational background has aided him in producing viral content.
In addition to his work as an influencer, Neal is also a plus-size model for some of America’s top outdoor-wear brands, including Columbia and Eddie Bauer.
“When I went viral, every brand of outdoor apparel wanted to work with me,” Neal said. “It allows me to work full-time and provide for my family.”