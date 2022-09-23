CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — It was an up and down summer at Crater Lake National Park.
Although figures for August are not yet available, visitation at Oregon’s only national park dropped steeply in June and July compared to 2021. Because of staffing shortages and construction, visitors had fewer opportunities to participate in ranger-led programs and lake boat tours.
Crater Lake Hospitality, the park’s concessionaire, had trouble hiring seasonal staff, including Coast Guard certified boat captains, so two-hour tours were available only from Aug. 26 to Sept. 13, “The shortest boat season on record,” according to park Superintendent Craig Ackerman.
Likewise, because of ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, seasonal staffing shortages and the ongoing closure of the Munson Valley visitor contact station, several of the park’s summer programs were reduced or eliminated. The Mazama Campground was open for the summer, but the Lost Creek Campground was closed because of water supply related concerns.
Visitation at the park in July 2021 totaled 194,712 compared to 139,513 this July. In June, the 2022 total was 70,975, well below the 95,155 counted in 2021. As of July 31, 284,967 visits were reported this year.
“We don’t really have any data to determine why that is,” Ackerman said, although he and other speculate that with eased COVID-19 restrictions and high gasoline prices, people stayed closer to home and resumed other summer activities.
Visitors also faced challenges because of ongoing reconstruction of the park’s main visitor contact station in the park headquarters complex in Munson Valley. A temporary contact station was placed at Mazama Village near the park’s South Entrance but received relatively small numbers of visitors. The reconstruction was originally scheduled to be completed this November, but Ackerman said the contractors experienced supply problems, setting back the reopening to June 2023. The delay means the current temporary contact station has to be removed because it was not built to accommodate the park’s usual snow loads.
Ackerman said reduced visits at the temporary contact station reinforce decades-long efforts to create a true visitor center at Rim Village because, “People aren’t apt to turn off the main road when they’re headed to the lake.” Although Crater Lake is the nation’s fifth oldest national park, it has never had what a succession of park officials consider a “true visitor center.”
Inflation and other factors are causing the park to delay construction projects, including the repaving of most of East Rim Drive and rebuilding the Cleetwood Cove Trail, which provides the only access to the lake. Ackerman said the lack of funding stemming from rising costs nationally means the East Rim Drive reconstruction won’t likely start until 2023 or 2024.
Likewise, rebuilding the Cleetwood Cove Trail, which is regarded as hazardous, will “definitely” not begin until 2024. Because of the park’s short construction season, “That will entail at least a two-year closure,” Ackerman said, noting, “There’s just no way to get the public down there on a continuous basis” during construction.
Another project, widening the South Entrance off Highway 62, is in the planning stages. Because Highway 62 is a two-lane highway, during peak periods traffic is often backed up, sometimes a mile or more. Tentative plans call for widening Highway 62 and possibly reconstructing or modifying the existing one-lane road entering the park an adding a second entrance station.
“We’re doing everything we can to ease that,” Ackerman said of the delays in entering the park. He said staff are investigating ways visitors can pay by phone or other means to possibly speed the park entry process.
The park’s annual Ride the Rim, two Saturdays in September when East Rim Drive from the North Junction to park headquarters, drew more than 4,000 participants, mostly bicyclists, Sept. 10 and 17. Ackerman said the numbers were fewer than registered. Smoke from wildfires may have reduced the number of participants Sept. 10 while cold weather likely discouraged people Sept. 17, when heavy rain and hail fell that afternoon. Ackerman noted a “tremendous increase” in people riding E-assist bicycles and more “people of a greater age.”
In projecting ranger-led offerings, including the completion of the headquarters visitor center, expanded boat tours and other programs, he said, “Hopefully we’ll get back to normal in 2023.”
Ackerman, in his 16th year as park superintendent, said the because various construction projects — including multi-years repairs to East Rim Drive and closure of the Cleetwood Cove Trail — have been delayed, “Next year will be the good year to visit the park because it will be before all the construction.”