It’s still snowing at Crater Lake National Park, but park managers are busy planning for summer.

The on-ground snow total at the park Tuesday, Feb. 28 was 122 inches, or 101 percent of normal for late February, but the snowfall since Oct. 1, 2022, is 309 inches, or 75 percent of average. In recent years, snow totals have been lower than average. The 2021-22 winter snowfall as 440 inches, 91 percent of average. It was a snowy weekend with more than 50 inches of fresh snow since last weekend

