Jennifer Gibson

Jennifer Gibson is moving on from Crater Lake National Park.

 submitted

Jennifer “Jen” Gibson, who has overseen several jobs at Crater Lake National Park, has been selected as the Post-Wildfire Coordinator for the National Park Service (NPS).

The NPS Post-Wildfire program assesses threats from severe loss of vegetation and soil erosion. Post-fire recovery is facilitated through the Burned Area Emergency Response, or BAER program.


Tags