Jennifer “Jen” Gibson, who has overseen several jobs at Crater Lake National Park, has been selected as the Post-Wildfire Coordinator for the National Park Service (NPS).
The NPS Post-Wildfire program assesses threats from severe loss of vegetation and soil erosion. Post-fire recovery is facilitated through the Burned Area Emergency Response, or BAER program.
Gibson replaces Rich Schwab, who is now the NPS’s national program lead for Wildfire Science and Ecology.
After obtaining a degree in Biology at UC Santa Barbara, Gibson started her career working for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s California Condor Recovery Program, where she tracked condors throughout the Los Padres backcountry. She later moved on to Channel Islands National Park to work on fox monitoring, peregrine falcon banding, and vegetation monitoring programs.
Gibson next moved to The Nature Conservancy’s (TNC) Santa Cruz Island Preserve where she participated in everything from feral pig eradication to bird surveys and rare plant surveys and participated on prescribed fires for many of TNC’s nature preserves. She received her M.S. in Ecology and Conservation Biology at San Jose State University while working on the effects of removing an invasive species on lizards and other herpetofauna on Santa Cruz Island.
Gibson became involved with BAER while working at Whiskeytown National Recreation Area in the fire program, where she later became the ecologist and chief of resources and interpretation. She specialized in oak woodland restoration, fire ecology, invasive plant management, metals contamination, orchard and rare plant restoration. She later transferred to Crater Lake National Park where Gibson became the chief of resources and fire and was charged with overseeing the terrestrial (wildlife and botany), aquatic (lake and streams), cultural (collections and compliance), and wildland fire management programs.
According to a press release, “Gibson has been an active line-qualified Resource Advisor since 2004, with multiple fire assignments throughout the West and is a qualified agency administrator. She brings a diverse background that is rooted in extensive park management experience that includes project management, ecology, science and research, and managing professional staff and budgets. After being personally impacted by the Carr Fire, she has a passion for assisting parks in post-wildfire recovery.”