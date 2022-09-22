CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — Recent moisture and predicted cooler temperatures have allowed Crater Lake National Park managers to drop the park’s fire danger level from extreme to high.
On Thursday, park officials rescinded the ban on fires that implemented in July. To ensure public safety and to provide the highest degree of protection to park resources, the following regulatory provisions will apply to fires within Crater Lake National Park.
The lighting or maintaining of fires is generally prohibited, except as provided for in the following designated areas or receptacles, and under the following conditions:
At Mazama Campground fires are permitted in grills or grates provided in designated campsites. Fires are also permitted within National Park Service and concession residential areas, by residents and their guests, in grills and/or fire grates that fully contain the fire. In addition, fires must be fully contained within established fire grills, grates or rings.
No bonfires — large fires that spill outside of the fire receptacle, use stacks of flammable material such as cardboard boxes or wood pallets or have excessive flame heights that could easily become uncontrolled — are allowed. Also, all fires must be constantly monitored while burning and will be completely extinguished after use.
Fireworks, however, are prohibited in the park at all times.