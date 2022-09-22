Spruce Lake fire

In this file photo from August 2017, smoke from the Spruce Lake Fire can be seen from the Watchman Trail in Crater Lake National Park.

 U.S. Forestry Service photo

CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — Recent moisture and predicted cooler temperatures have allowed Crater Lake National Park managers to drop the park’s fire danger level from extreme to high.

On Thursday, park officials rescinded the ban on fires that implemented in July. To ensure public safety and to provide the highest degree of protection to park resources, the following regulatory provisions will apply to fires within Crater Lake National Park.

