CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — Crater Lake Hospitality has been the concessionaire at Crater Lake National Park since 2019, but general manager Amanda Lee says the upcoming summer season will be a challenge because it’s almost a new beginning. “We’re really only getting started on our second season,” said Lee, noting operations at the Crater Lake Lodge, Rim Village Gift Shop-Cafeteria and Annie Creek Gift Shop/Mazama Village Store were altered and reduced the past three years by restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. While the Rim Village Gift Shop-Cafeteria is open year-round — except when the road from park headquarters in Munson Village to Rim Village is closed by snow — there are shorter seasons at the Lodge and Mazama Village. Depending on snow conditions, the Crater Lake Lodge is scheduled to be open from May 12 to mid-October. The slightly later than usual closure is because Crater Lake is expected to be a prime viewing location for an annular eclipse Oct. 14. Plans call for opening the Annie Creek Gift Shop/Mazama Village Store near the park’s south entrance May 20 with hours from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The adjacent gas station will also open in mid-May. The scheduled opening for the nearby Mazama Campground is May 29, Memorial Day, with sites available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The campground has 215 tent and RV sites but many often remain closed by snow until early to mid-June. Beginning July 1 campsites will be available on a reservation basis with any unreserved sites available on a first-come, first-served basis. Crater Lake Lodge, with its 71 guest rooms, will again be serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, with priority to lodge guests. The Great Hall and patio overlooking the lake for drinks and appetizers will be open to lodge guests and non-guests. Lee said bookings at the lodge are already at a high level — “The summer season is looking pretty good” — with openings for May and some of October. Reconstruction at the lodge done last year included installing a new roof. Various ongoing projects and upgrades are expected over the next 1-1/2 to 2 years. Lee said roof modifications are designed to help reduce the impact of snow loads. The reconstruction work, however, caused water seepage and leakage issues that she said will like cost more than a million dollars. A major change for visitors is the return of concession-operate Crater Lake boat tours on new and larger boats. Depending on when the 1.1-mile Cleetwood Cove Trail is open, Lee said three different tours will be offered. The standard two-hour tours include a park interpretive ranger who provides commentary about the lake’s history, geology and culture. Wizard Island tours cruise around the island’s perimeter, stop at the island boat docks and drop off visitors, who have three hours to go hiking, swimming, fishing or just enjoy the island. A popular attraction is hiking the Wizard Island Summit Trail, which is regarded as moderately difficult, to the top of the 763-foot cinder cone and taking a path into its 90-foot-deep caldera, a 2.2-mile round trip. The third option is a direct shuttle to the island. In 2022, Covid-related restrictions and the lack of staff resulted in tours being offered for only3-1/2 weeks on a limited basis. The new boats, which have not yet been built, will have new motors, feature newer technology and be capable of carrying up to 50 passengers. The tour boat season will run from July 1 to Sept. 11, depending on when the Cleetwood Cove Trail is cleared of snow. People making the hike to Cleetwood Cove are reminded the 1.1-mile, 700-foot elevation hike from the lake up to the Rim Drive trailhead/parking lot is relatively steep. When fully staffed, Lee said Crater Lake Hospitality employs 230 seasonal workers, with housing provided at dormitories in Rim Village and near the park’s south entrance, and at concession operated campsites. “It has been an issue for us,” Lee said of hiring, noting many are international students on three- and six-month programs. Lee is in her third year as general manager for Crater Lake Hospitality, a branch of Aramark, a concessionaire with operations in several national parks and monuments, and fourth year overall at Crater Lake. Over 14 years with Aramark, Lee has worked at Lake Powell along with Yosemite, Olympic and Shenandoah National Parks. “What has kept me engaged is Crater Lake continues to be a challenge to operate,” Lee said of her Crater Lake tenure, noting other parks typically have a single facility while Crater Lake has three — the lodge, Rim Village and Annie Spring cafes-gift shops, along with the boat operations. “There’s still a lot to figure out.” Along with enjoying the lake itself — “Even on a stressful day you can go out on the lodge porch and look over the lake” — Lee enjoys visiting Cleetwood Cove — “That is definitely an area I like to hang out at” — along with Plaikni Falls and the Pinnacles. For information about Crater Lake Hospitality, hours at the various facilities and reservations for the lodge, Mazama Village cabins and boat tours, visit the website at www.travelcraterlake.com.
