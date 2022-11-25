Cow Creek language

Elizabeth Bryant teaches a Takelma language class at the tribal community center in Myrtle Creek.

 Korina Worden / JPR

The Takelma language, once spoken by the Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians and others, went extinct in Southwestern Oregon by 1940. Now, tribal members are in the process of restoring it.

The ancient Takelma language had been spoken at least since Europeans first arrived, according to Dr. Stephen Beckham, retired Pamplin Professor of History at Lewis & Clark College. The language disappeared over time as tribal members were removed onto English-speaking-only reservations.


