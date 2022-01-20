PORTLAND — There are eight new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,916, Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 10,034 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, bringing the state total to 559,960.
COVID-19 weekly cases rise, hospitalizations and deaths decline
OHA’s COVID-19 Weekly Report released Thursday shows an increase in daily cases and a drop in hospitalizations and deaths.
OHA reported 52,337 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Jan. 10, through Sunday, Jan. 16. That is an 11% increase from the previous week and another weekly high for the pandemic.
There were 320,710 tests for COVID-19 for the week of Jan. 9 through Jan. 15, a 24% increase over the previous week and a new weekly high. The percentage of positive tests rose to 22%, up from 21% last week.
There were 441 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, down from 486 last week.
There were 83 reported COVID-19-related deaths, down from the 113 reported the previous week.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 981, which is 60 more than Wednesday. There are 142 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is eight more than day prior.
There are 45 available adult ICU beds out of 648 total (7% availability) and 251 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,146 (6% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Thursday, OHA reported that 18,244 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Jan. 19.
The seven-day running average is now 14,865 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,974,479 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 197,799 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,616,235 doses of Moderna and 262,498 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Thursday, 3,103,690 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,809,173 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (25), Benton (278), Clackamas (776), Clatsop (79), Columbia (107), Coos (142), Crook (45), Curry (38), Deschutes (675), Douglas (204), Grant (65), Harney (4), Hood River (52), Jackson (508), Jefferson (128), Josephine (157), Klamath (146), Lake (4), Lane (747), Lincoln (169), Linn (575), Malheur (143), Marion (1,073), Morrow (50), Multnomah (1,434), Polk (226), Sherman (3), Tillamook (54), Umatilla (288), Union (61), Wallowa (13), Wasco (65), Washington (1,400), Wheeler (7) and Yamhill (293).
Oregon’s 5,909th COVID-19 related death is a 92-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 11 and died Jan. 13 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,910th COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 3 and died Jan. 17 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,911th COVID-19 related death is an 83-year-old man from Grant County who tested positive Dec. 26, 2021, and died Jan. 7 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,912th COVID-19 related death is a 71-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Jan. 5, 2022, and died Dec. 30, 2021, at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,913th COVID-19 related death is a 71-year-old woman from Curry County who tested positive Jan. 13 and died Jan. 15 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,914th COVID-19 related death is an 80-year-old man from Malheur County who tested positive Jan. 9 and died Jan. 16 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,915th COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Dec. 29, 2021, and died Jan. 18 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,916th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 23, 2021, and died Jan. 18 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.