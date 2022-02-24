OHA’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released Thursday, shows declines in weekly cases, COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.
OHA reported 9,332 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Feb.14 through Sunday, Feb. 20 — a 45% decline from the previous week, and an 84% drop from the peak week of Jan. 17 through Jan. 23.
There were 639 COVID-19-related hospitalizations, a 20% decrease over the previous week. COVID-19-related deaths declined from 129 to 111.
Reported COVID-19 test results dropped 21%. There were 130,116 tests administered. Test positivity dropped to 9.6% from 13.7% the previous week.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 528, which is 51 fewer than day prior. There are 105 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is five fewer than day prior.
There are 94 available adult ICU beds out of 674 total (14% availability) and 350 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,284 (8% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Thursday, OHA reported that 5,482 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Feb. 23.
The seven-day running average is now 4,502 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 4,136,268 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 232,119 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,706,485 doses of Moderna and 268,261 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Thursday, 3,155,407 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,860,508 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (28), Clackamas (80), Clatsop (13), Columbia (8), Coos (15), Crook (7), Curry (11), Deschutes (37), Douglas (27), Harney (9), Hood River (3), Jackson (58), Jefferson (10), Josephine (38), Klamath (7), Lake (1), Lane (55), Lincoln (18), Linn (32), Malheur (18), Marion (63), Multnomah (131), Polk (26), Sherman (1), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (11), Union (4), Wallowa (1), Wasco (6), Washington (116) and Yamhill (13).