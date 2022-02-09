OHA’s COVID-19 Weekly Report released Wednesday, showed a continued steep decline in weekly cases, but sharply higher hospitalizations.
OHA reported 28,378 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Jan. 31 through Sunday, Feb. 6 – a 35% decline from last week.
There were 964 new COVID-19-related hospitalizations, a 30% increase over the previous week. COVID-19-related deaths declined slightly from 147 to 144.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,042, which is 13 fewer than day peioe. There are 168 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is 22 fewer than day prior.
There are 57 available adult ICU beds out of 633 total (9% availability) and 233 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,286 (5% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Wednesday, OHA reported that 8,172 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Feb. 8.
The seven-day running average is now 7,243 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 4,088,064 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 220,011 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,682,318 doses of Moderna and 266,503 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Wednesday, 3,138,688 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,840,765 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (19), Benton (96), Clackamas (216), Clatsop (23), Columbia (41), Coos (75), Crook (31), Curry (43), Deschutes (180), Douglas (80), Grant (8), Harney (4), Hood River (20), Jackson (219), Jefferson (68), Josephine (98), Klamath (86), Lake (6), Lane (383), Lincoln (54), Linn (170), Malheur (27), Marion (316), Morrow (3), Multnomah (397), Polk (91), Sherman (4), Tillamook (16), Umatilla (46), Union (15), Wallowa (5), Wasco (21), Washington (372), Wheeler (19), Yamhill (57)
Updated information is being shared for 6,256th COVID-19-related death. The 12-year-old girl from Marion County died on Jan. 25. The date of death was incorrectly published in the Feb. 8 daily media release.