PORTLAND — There are 54 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,048, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported on Wednesday.
OHA also reported 8,207 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the state total to 605,363.
“Today Oregon surpassed another heartbreaking milestone — the 6,000th COVID-19-related death. We’ve lost mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers. Coworkers and neighbors. These losses pain all of us,” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state health officer and state epidemiologist. “These losses also remind us that COVID-19 is still a formidable foe in Oregon, and the heart wrenching impact on our lives is not behind us yet.”
COVID-19 weekly cases decline, hospitalizations surge
OHA’s COVID-19 Weekly Report released today showed a decline in weekly cases, but sharply rising hospitalizations and a staggering test positivity rate.
OHA reported 47,361 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Jan 17, through Sunday, Jan. 23 – a 9.5% decline from last week’s pandemic high.
There were 638 new COVID-19-related hospitalizations, a 45% increase over the previous week, and the highest since the Delta surge peaked at 1,036 hospitalizations.
COVID-19-related deaths fell to 59, from 83 the previous week.
Reported COVID-19 test results dropped 9.9% to 288,232 for the week of Jan. 16 to Jan. 22. Test positivity rose from 22.5% to 25%.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,061, which is four more than day prior. There are 155 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three more than day prior.
There are 68 available adult ICU beds out of 652 total (10% availability) and 259 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,192 (6% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Wednesday, OHA reported that 13,818 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Jan. 25.
The seven-day running average is now 11,041 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 4,018,524 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 204,660 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,641,295 doses of Moderna and 264,049 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 3,117,666 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,818,413 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (45), Benton (289), Clackamas (551), Clatsop (46), Columbia (92), Coos (158), Crook (110), Curry (33), Deschutes (541), Douglas (188), Gilliam (2), Grant (41), Harney (9), Hood River (51), Jackson (558), Jefferson (104), Josephine (224), Klamath (155), Lake (20), Lane (692), Lincoln (69), Linn (398), Malheur (78), Marion (910), Morrow (55), Multnomah (931), Polk (238), Sherman (6), Tillamook (48), Umatilla (198), Union (55), Wallowa (26), Wasco (82), Washington (911), Wheeler (14) and Yamhill (279).