PORTLAND — There are 41 new COVID-19-related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,994, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Tuesday
OHA also reported 6,904 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the state total to 597,172.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,057, which is 12 more than day prior. There are 152 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is nine fewer than Monday.
There are 60 available adult ICU beds out of 645 total (9% availability) and 228 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,129 (6% availability).
Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Tuesday, OHA reported that 14,637 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Jan. 24.
The seven-day running average is now 11,501 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 4,010,872 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 203,467 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,636,850 doses of Moderna and 263,734 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Tuesday, 3,115,213 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,816,638 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (16), Benton (217), Clackamas (505), Clatsop (21), Columbia (71), Coos (85), Crook (58), Curry (30), Deschutes (505), Douglas (238), Gilliam (7), Grant (1), Harney (16), Hood River (53), Jackson (520), Jefferson (173), Josephine (99), Klamath (130), Lake (29), Lane (362), Lincoln (71), Linn (286), Malheur (170), Marion (841), Morrow (52), Multnomah (750), Polk (193), Sherman (7), Tillamook (37), Umatilla (208), Union (36), Wallowa (18), Wasco (165), Washington (683), Wheeler (21) and Yamhill (230).